NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has pulled 300 brand new subway cars from service over a safety concern.
New York City Transit Authority CEO Andy Byford said Wednesday two recent incidents “raised questions about the reliable operation of a door mechanism” on the new Bombardier R179 cars.
There have been no injuries related to the issue.
The cars were pulled overnight and replaced by spares for the morning commute. The only line that was impacted was J/Z, Byford said.
CBS2 has previously demanded answers about mechanical issues impacting the new cars.
Byford, who has previously criticized Bombardier, said the MTA “finds this latest development unacceptable. We intend to hold the company fully accountable.”
According to the MTA, a warranty covers the cost of modifications for two years after the cars are delivered.