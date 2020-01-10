Comments
RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Rockland County came to the rescue for an animal in desperate need and it was all caught on camera.
RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Rockland County came to the rescue for an animal in desperate need and it was all caught on camera.
The video shows two Ramapo police officers helping a struggling deer caught in a soccer net.
The animal got all tangled up in the net in the backyard of a home in the Wesley Hills section.
Eventually, the officers were able to free the deer.
It ran off and didn’t appear to be injured.