RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Rockland County came to the rescue for an animal in desperate need and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows two Ramapo police officers helping a struggling deer caught in a soccer net.

The animal got all tangled up in the net in the backyard of a home in the Wesley Hills section.

Eventually, the officers were able to free the deer.

It ran off and didn’t appear to be injured.

