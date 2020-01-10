Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After the governor’s State of the State address, it’s clear tax hikes could be on the way.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After the governor’s State of the State address, it’s clear tax hikes could be on the way.
But where should we expect them?
Chris Coffey, head of the New York practice for Tusk Ventures, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss the possibilities.
Additionally, the panel also talked about marijuana legalization, the millionaire’s tax, hate crimes, bail reform and more.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To