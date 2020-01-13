



New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has ended his presidential campaign.

The U.S. senator and former Newark mayor shared the news “with a full heart” this morning on social media.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

“I’ve said throughout this race that this election is not just a referendum on Donald Trump. It’s a referendum on who we are and who we must be to each other. And over the past year, I’ve seen the very best of who we can be,” he posted on Facebook. “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

Booker officially launched his bid last February, on the first day of Black History Month.

He failed to qualify for the latest debate, and cited a lack of money in his announcement Monday.

Booker also said the current impeachment proceedings will keep in him Washington, instead of the campaign trail.