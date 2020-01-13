



— Drivers say big trucks are parking illegally along a busy Queens street, and people who live in the neighborhood say the situation is dangerous and that their complaints to the city have gone unanswered.

Illegally parked trucks, like the one CBS2’s Lisa Rozner saw one at the corner near 127th Street in South Ozone Park, have residents fuming because they say they are parked there for days, which according to New York City is illegal.

MORE: Residents In Queens Neighborhood Fume Over Big Trucks Parked Illegally

Rozner saw one detached flatbed that has been parked in the area for three months. A note put on the windshield asks this driver to stop parking there.

“Please come do something about it. It’s ridiculous. My taxpayer dollars aren’t doing anything,” resident Sonia Pabon said.

After Rozner contacted the NYPD on Sunday night, several $65 summonses for illegal parking were issued. But on Monday there was still no action on multiple 311 complaints asking the city to put “no standing” signs on South Conduit Avenue between 124th and 127th streets. The claims date back to September. One resident who wanted to remain anonymous told CBS when he’s confronted truckers, “I was told mind your own business. Show me the sign where it says I can’t park here.”

MORE: Demanding Answers: Almost A Year Later, Residents Say DSNY Trucks Still Stinking Up East Village

Drivers said turning onto South Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park is also a gamble with their life because trucks block their view of oncoming traffic.

“When you going many times you have people going ‘honkkk’ and you nearly get into an accident,” resident Kevin Ragu said. “When you turn out you can’t see nothing. That truck is huge.”

New York City announced recently it is expanding its Vision Zero to make streets safer, so Rozner asked the Department of Transportation why it’s taking so long to address residents’ concerns.

MORE: Police On Staten Island Cracking Down On People Illegally Reserving Parking Spots

On Monday morning, Rozner requested an on-camera interview to demand answers. In the afternoon, a spokesperson told us the agency was working on arranging it.

But ultimately, right before CBS2’s deadline, a spokesperson e-mailed Rozner saying the Department of Transportation would look into removing parking spots that are close to curbs. It could include signage, but Rozner was told city traffic laws already outlaw parking for more than three hours.

Residents said they hope the city acts soon before someone gets hurt.