Ramapo, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced funding to harden security infrastructure around the Monsey community Monday morning.
It comes after a man stabbed five people during a Chanukah celebration at a home there.
Watch: Gov. Cuomo Announcement On Monsey Security
Grafton Thomas is accused of storming into a rabbi’s home with a machete. One of the five victims, 72-year-old Josef Neumann, suffered a skull fracture and has not regained consciousness. Thomas, 37, has pleaded not guilty.
Cuomo is directing $340,000 each to the Village of New Sqaure and the Town of Ramapo to install electronic license plate readers and other cameras.
The technology was used to track down Grafton in Manhattan, where he was arrested.
Last week, Cuomo announced an additional $45 million in funding to help protect New York’s religious-based institutions against hate crimes.