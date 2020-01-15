



— For the first time, adoptees in New York state can apply for their original birth certificates

The Empire State is now the 10th state to grant those who were adopted the right to know their record of birth.

It has been a very long fight for residents, decades actually. Advocates said the new law marks the end of secrecy and the beginning of a basic human right, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday.

Meagan Kedenburg was among the first to apply. Adopted at 2 weeks old, her birth parents’ identities remained a mystery.

“I’m excited about anything that I can find out,” she said, adding she feels, “anger, because you never know what your health characteristics are. You want to know where you got your eye color, where you got your height, your weight … everything. Genealogy.”

Kedenburg recently found her birth father’s identity through a DNA website. He is deceased police officer, who had five children.

“It’s amazing to finally find out after 59 years of all the questions,” she said.

However, she said she longs to know the identity of her birth mother, adding it’s a matter of health and her genetic history.

“The New York State Legislature took the position that it’s more important for somebody to know their medical history, and self-identifying history, just like anybody else,” attorney Joseph Milizio said.

Since the 1930s states have shielded birth parents, with adoption agencies promising lifelong confidentiality. Opponents believed it protected birth parents’ privacy and adoptive families from unwanted contact later in the child’s life.

It took a court order to obtain information, and was usually nearly impossible to unseal. But now it’s as simple as an online application.

“There’s an online platform for people to file an application. They can also file the application by mail,” Milizio said.

Birth certificates are not issued while you wait in person. It could take up to four months.

Applications are also accepted in person and through the mail. Sealed records date to 1938, so there could be hundreds of thousands in the state.