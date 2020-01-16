CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man seen on video attacking a woman with a suitcase earlier this month in Hell’s Kitchen has been arrested, police say.

Michael Lee allegedly punched Esther Guzman while she walked home shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 near 10th Avenue and 51st Street.

Police said he also hit the 63-year-old victim in the face with a rolling suitcase while she was on the ground.

The attack was caught on camera as the city rang in the New Year.

Guzman told CBS2 she was minding her own business and had never met her attacker.

“I was happy and I don’t know why – from nowhere – he hit me,” she said.

She was taken to the hospital with pain and swelling to her face.

Police arrested the 44-year-old suspect last night on charges of assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

