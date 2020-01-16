Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to make sure public transportation keeps up with technology.
On Thursday, transit agencies — including the MTA, NJ Transit and Port Authority — welcomed young start-up companies to pitch original solutions to modernize the way we travel.
Some of those challenges include generating revenue, managing curbside deliveries and pick-ups, and improved subway, rail and bus station accessibility.
The Transit Tech Lab is now in its second year.