NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Outage and a demand for safer streets was heard in Brooklyn on Friday after the death of a 67-year-old woman in Bensonhurst
City Council member Mark Treyger appeared with other elected officials calling for a private sanitation firm to reveal the name of the driver accused of crashing into Deborah Mutell, who was on her way to work when she was struck and then dragged while crossing 86th Street near Bay Parkway on Thursday.
Police are now searching for the driver.
After Spate Of Pedestrian Deaths, Lawmakers Demand Safer Streets
One city councilman says he’s complained for years about reckless sanitation drivers on 86th Street.
“I’ve seen these drivers late at night run over double lines, go through red lights, speed,” said Treyger. “The numbers keep rising. This is a crisis. We need stepped-up enforcement. We need accountability.”
Mutell’s death marks the eighth pedestrian killed in the city this year, and the second in one day.
A woman was struck and killed Thursday after getting off a moving B-41 bus in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.