NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has been reporting about the foul odor at Northport Middle School for months.
On Sunday, the school district announced that a new environmental study found that smell could potentially be from a dangerous chemical.
CBS2’s Christina Fan found out what’s next for the school’s more than 600 students.
For decades, parents have been complaining, saying their kids developed migraines and nausea while attending class. Most recently, they said there’s been an overpowering stench at the school.
Their suspicions seem to be confirmed by a letter the superintendent sent out over the weekend. It states that soil samples from two septic systems contained elevated levels of benzene that will require further remediation.
Benzene is a potentially dangerous chemical compound that, according to the Centers for Disease Control, can cause headaches, confusion, and even cancer if exposed at high levels over a long period of time.
The district announced it will be relocating students. Classes have been canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Officials hope to finalize a relocation plan by Thursday, Fan reported.