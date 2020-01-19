CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Upper West Side, Water Main Break


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A water main break has snarled traffic and subway service on the Upper West Side.

A water main break on 103rd Street and Central Park West on Jan. 19, 2020. (credit: Citizen App)

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. at 102nd Street and Central Park West.

Video from the scene showed water flowing into the subway tracks. The main has since been closed and repairs crews are working to clean up the damage.

“Avoid the immediate area while crews do their work,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

A water main break on 103rd Street and Central Park West on Jan. 19, 2020. (credit: Citizen App)

C train service was suspended, and A/D service was partially suspended.

To check the current status of subway service, click here.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply