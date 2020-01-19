NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A water main break has snarled traffic and subway service on the Upper West Side.
It happened at around 7:30 a.m. at 102nd Street and Central Park West.
.@NYCWater crews are at 102nd Street and Central Park West after a water main break this morning. They’ve closed off the affected main and water is receding on the street. The A,C and D are suspended between 59th and 125th.
Avoid the immediate area while crews do their work.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 19, 2020
Video from the scene showed water flowing into the subway tracks. The main has since been closed and repairs crews are working to clean up the damage.
“Avoid the immediate area while crews do their work,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.
C train service was suspended, and A/D service was partially suspended.
