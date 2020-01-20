



– You may have seen it trending on social media. Today is what some consider “ Blue Monday ,” or the most depressing day of the year.

If you’ve been walking around on this bone chilling winter day, feeling extra down, some might chalk it up to Blue Monday.

“I’m feeling really cold, yes, and not too happy,” one person said. “Today specifically.”

So-called “Blue Monday” falls on the third Monday in January, and is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

Most New Yorkers CBS2’s Andrea Grymes spoke to weren’t sure.

“No, thank God. I’m OK. My grandchildren are OK. Myself, no, forget it,” one person said.

“I’m not depressed,” said another.

“I feel happy. Why would I feel sad? I’m alive,” said Astoria resident Giovanni Flores.

A British psychologist came up with Blue Monday years ago as part of a travel company’s PR campaign. His “formula” took into effect factors such as the holidays being over, Christmas debt, the weather and people failing in their New Year’s resolutions.

Manhattan psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner says, unlike seasonal affective disorder, which is a type of depression related to shorter days, Blue Monday is not scientific.

“But it’s logical because indeed in January, people are broke,” Dr. Stratyner said. “There’s a starkness. It’s like, OK, when do we have the next holiday?”

“I thin we all go through it,” said East Side resident Greg Soder.

Soder says he conquers the winter blues with a few simple things.

“Music, movies, friends, wine,” he said.

Dr. Stratyner suggests going out to dinner, doing something you enjoy like watching a favorite TV show, have a family game night, plan a trip: Choose to live in the moment.

“Enjoy every second. As you get older, you realize you need to do that,” he said.

Although Blue Monday is not backed up by research, some experts say it’s a good reminder for everyone to take of their mental health year-round.

Dr. Stratyner told CBS2 he doesn’t recommend that people make New Year’s resolutions, because most fail. He says you should instead focus on changing your lifestyle.