



Here are just a few events taking place Monday:

New York City

Volunteers at Food Bank for New York City will distribute some 1,500 meals and other essentials to people in Harlem and the Bronx. Volunteers will also prepare and pack food for distribution across the five boroughs. They will be working at 252 West 116th Street. For more information, click here.

Volunteers for Hunger Free America will be helping out at various locations including soup kitchens and food pantries. Events will be held at University Settlement Campos Plaza, 611 E 13th St; The Salvation Army: Port Richmond, 1295 Forest Ave, Staten Island; Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W 114th St; and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 521 W 126th St.

Hasidic Jews and African-Americans will come together to volunteer for local communities and Puerto Rico at a kosher food pantry in Brooklyn. It’s happening at Masbia of Boro Park, 5402 New Utrecht Avenue, Brooklyn. For more information, click here.

The UJA-Federation of New York is holding events all across the Tri-State Area with more than 5,000 people. To find an event near you, click here.

Long Island

The Village of Hempstead will host its annual parade, which kicks off at 335 Greenwich Street. For more information, click here.

Molloy College is holding a day of service at 1000 Hempstead Turnpike in Rockville Centre. For more information, click here.

More than 4,500 coats will be sorted and distributed to people in need at a “Fill-The-Bag” event at Mid Island Collision, 20 Lakeview Avenue, Rockville Centre. For more information, click here.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy will speak to volunteers at the Center for Food Action‘s MLK Day of Service event in Englewood.

The Newark Museum of Art is hosting a free, day-long celebration called “Lift Every Voice.” For more information, click here.

More than 800 Bergen County students will work on community service projects in Paramus. They’re gathering at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Road, Paramus. For more information, click here.

Everywhere Else

There are far too many MLK Day of Service events to list here, but for many more opportunities to volunteer in an area near you, click here.