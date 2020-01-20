NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The nation celebrates the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.
The civil rights leader and champion of equality would have turned 91 last week.
Each year, crowds gather at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the city’s largest tribute in honor of Dr. King’s birthday. The 34th annual event will feature music, art and speakers – all to help keep his message of equality, peace and hope alive.
More than 5,000 New Yorkers are expected to take part in about 60 service projects sponsored by the United Jewish Appeal Federation. Hundreds more will gather at the Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview to package food for needy families.
Similar events on Long Island, New York City and Westchester County include companionship for the elderly and a day of fun for children with special needs.
Food Bank for New York City is also hosting a day of service called “Done in a Day for MLK,” where volunteers will prepare and serve 1,500 meals for Harlem and Bronx communities.
Today may be a day off from school and work for many, but it’s not a day off from learning and giving back in the name of Dr. King.