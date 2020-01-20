NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video shows the moment a woman opened fire in broad daylight last Friday near Times Square.
The shooting was caught on camera around 1 p.m. at 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue.
Police said it started when a man and woman got into a fight with an 18-year-old man.
The woman then allegedly fired at the victim, but missed.
Police arrested 36-year-old Eric Raheem on assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges in the case.
The search continues for the female suspect. She’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with a large build, last seen wearing a blue hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and boots.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.