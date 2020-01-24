Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s some push-back over First Lady Chirlane McCray‘s desire to mount her own campaign for public office.
Staten Island City Councilman Joe Borelli calls McCray’s mental health program “a disaster” and says voters should think twice before supporting her.
“I’m not going to oppose her because she’s the wife of Bill de Blasio. I’m going to oppose her because through one opportunity to direct government services through Thrive NYC has been an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions,” Borelli told CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer on “The Point.”
The First Lady has been eyeing a run for Brooklyn borough president.
There have been reports the mayor is trying to strike a deal to win the support of current borough president Eric Adams.
Both the mayor’s office and Adams have denied any kind of deal.