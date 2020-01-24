Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video has been released of a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in the Bronx back in October.
The NYPD on Friday released body camera footage from the incident, which started as a traffic stop.
Video shows the moment leading up to the driver’s death.
It shows officers using a taser on the driver after police say he didn’t comply with their orders to get out of the car. Instead, he began driving away.
Police say about a minute and a half into the struggle, a sergeant fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the chest, killing him.
The driver was identified as 31-year-old Alan Feliz.
The actual shooting was not captured on camera.