NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver says a large bolt shattered his sunroof after falling off elevated subway tracks in Queens.

The man said he was doing his laundry yesterday in Astoria when he heard a loud bang.

“I looked back and I see my entire sunroof cracked. It was really, I was shocked,” he said. “I came out, there was nothing on top of my car, and right next to my car I see this big bolt.”

MORE: NYC Transit Authority Announces Plan To Combat Falling Subway Debris

It happened under the N/W line tressle around 31st Street and 35th Avenue.

The man also pointed to a piece of wood that’s dangling from the tracks there.

MTA inspectors will return to the scene today to investigate.

