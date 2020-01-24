Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver says a large bolt shattered his sunroof after falling off elevated subway tracks in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver says a large bolt shattered his sunroof after falling off elevated subway tracks in Queens.
The man said he was doing his laundry yesterday in Astoria when he heard a loud bang.
“I looked back and I see my entire sunroof cracked. It was really, I was shocked,” he said. “I came out, there was nothing on top of my car, and right next to my car I see this big bolt.”
MORE: NYC Transit Authority Announces Plan To Combat Falling Subway Debris
It happened under the N/W line tressle around 31st Street and 35th Avenue.
The man also pointed to a piece of wood that’s dangling from the tracks there.
MTA inspectors will return to the scene today to investigate.