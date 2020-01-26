



– Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.

The New York senator’s call comes as four cases of the deadly disease were confirmed in three states: Illinois, Washington State and two in California, the first cases in the United States since authorities identified Wuhan, China, as the epicenter of the virus.

“If we have learned anything from the risks that new viruses pose to public health it is that a ‘stitch in time saves nine,’ and the more we can do to be proactive, the better off the public will be,” Schumer said on Sunday.

Construction crews in Wuhan are racing to build two hospitals as leaders there say the virus is spreading faster and well beyond the mainland.

The death toll has climbed to 56 and nearly 2,000 people are infected. About 56 million people are on lockdown in an effort to contain coronavirus infections.

According to Schumer, a Stony Brook University professor studying the outbreak is now stuck in China due to the travel bans. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan reportedly will evacuate personnel and some private citizens on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Canada confirmed its first case of the virus, bringing the total number of countries to 13.

Local leaders in New York say it’s important that information is shared with the public clearly and in a way that does not create panic.

“We have to talk about public health issues in a really calm, scientific way – in a way that doesn’t scare people but in a way that gets people the facts,” said New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “We did that when there was an Ebola scare, we did that during Legionnaires. It’s important for us to do it with this as well.”

