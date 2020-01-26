



– Police are continuing their search for two people wanted for attacking a transgender woman on the subway in Washington Heights.

The victim was able to get a picture of her alleged attackers, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

According to 26-year-old Serena Daniari, she was waiting for a train when she was attacked and even spit on around 8 p.m. Friday on the southbound C train platform at West 155th Street.

“I’m sickened by the incident Friday in which a transgender woman in Harlem was assaulted by two individuals who struck her while hurling trans-phobic slurs,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement on Sunday. “No one should ever have to live in fear simply for being who they are.”

To help in the investigation, Cuomo said he was ordering the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to work with the NYPD “to help find the cowards responsible.”

Daniari posted a tearful video on social media after the attack.

“I swear I just wish people would leave me alone. I didn’t do anything. I just want to be left alone,” she said.

“My message to Serena Daniari is simple: We have zero tolerance for what happened to you,” said Cuomo. “We are sorry for what happened to you.”

Previously Daniari’s post was retweeted by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who calls the attack “loathsome.”

Of the two suspects being sought, a man wearing a yellow jacket and black skull cap is accused of making what police describe as anti-sexual orientation statements, then slapping and spitting on the victim. A woman, wearing a black jacket and glasses, is accused of slapping the victim’s phone out of her hand.

Police say the suspects fled after the attack and the victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.