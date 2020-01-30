NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his missing estranged wife, is now dead.
Defense attorney Norm Pattis announced Thursday that Dulos was declared dead just after 5:30 p.m.
Dulos was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle in the garage of his Farmington, Connecticut home Tuesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was to appear in court that day for a bond hearing.
He was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dulos was accused in the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos. She went missing in May of last year and has never been found.
On Thursday, Pattis said a special motion has been filed asking the court to continue with the case by substituting Dulos’ estate in the place of the physical person, Fotis Dulos.
“It’ll be a difficult challenge to persuade the state of Connecticut to go forward with a trial in the absence of a defendant, but having maligned the man from coast to coast and if not there, around the world, we’re asking for the right to clear his name,” Pattis said.
Norm Pattis, attorney for Fotis #Dulos. pic.twitter.com/w9oUx1Gt6d
— Valerie Castro (@VCastroTV) January 30, 2020
Pattis confirmed police discovered a note at Dulos’ home proclaiming his innocence and claiming his attorneys have proof of that innocence. Pattis did not elaborate on what the evidence might be.
CBSN New York’s Valerie Castro has been told Dulos’ family arrived in the United States from Greece and made the decision to donate his organs.