Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking action to prevent trucks from hitting bridges.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking action to prevent trucks from hitting bridges.
He announced a new measure in his 2021 executive budget that would increase penalties on vehicles that violate height and weight restrictions.
RELATED STORY: New Technology To Prevent Bridge Strikes Deployed Along Hutchinson River Parkway
Drivers would face hefty fines, up to $10,000 on a third violation.
State officials say there are about 150 of these accidents each year across New York.