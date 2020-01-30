BREAKING NEWSFotis Dulos Pronounced Dead At Jacobi Medical Center
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking action to prevent trucks from hitting bridges.

He announced a new measure in his 2021 executive budget that would increase penalties on vehicles that violate height and weight restrictions.

RELATED STORY: New Technology To Prevent Bridge Strikes Deployed Along Hutchinson River Parkway

Drivers would face hefty fines, up to $10,000 on a third violation.

State officials say there are about 150 of these accidents each year across New York.

