



– A bridge over a busy parkway in Westchester County has a dubious distinction: It has been hit by trucks almost 150 times in the last 10 years.

That’s more than any other bridge in the state.

The King Street Bridge on the Hutchinson River Parkway is right on the New York/Connecticut state line.

Over the years, CBS2 has reported time and time again as trucks too tall to fit under the bridge wander onto the Hutch and end up striking it, peeling of the roof, sometimes sparking fires.

That always causes massive delays for drivers struck behind them.

“Somebody who couldn’t get to school, couldn’t get to a doctor’s appointment. This has been a perennial source of frustration in this community,” said St. Sen. Shelley Mayer.

Last year, County Executive George Latimer made this a priority. Now, the payoff has come: Almost $2 million in new infrared detectors near Exits 26 and 29. When triggered by overheight trucks, signs light up telling the vehicles to exit immediately.

There are multiple variable message signs now on the shoulder, warning trucks they don’t belong on the parkway.

The state says it is using a “three E” approach.

“Engineering, education, and enforcement. It takes all three,” said N.Y. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “Need to educate the public, and also need a factor of enforcement.”

Minutes after the press conference, the system triggered police to a truck, which was pulled over before it could strike the bridge.

Most of the drivers who hit the bridge are navigating using an app like Waze on their smartphone. The county executive says convincing those app companies to put warnings on their system has been difficult and is still a work in progress.