NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Housing Authority will test 174 community centers for lead-based paint.
These centers run programs for children under the age of 6.
NYCHA says crews will do a visual assessment and use x-ray technology for the testing.
It starts this weekend and must be finished by March 1, according to a federal deadline.
Families who use the centers will receive a letter outlining the process.