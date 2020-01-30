BREAKING NEWSFotis Dulos Pronounced Dead At Jacobi Medical Center
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)New York City’s Housing Authority will test 174 community centers for lead-based paint.

These centers run programs for children under the age of 6.

NYCHA says crews will do a visual assessment and use x-ray technology for the testing.

It starts this weekend and must be finished by March 1, according to a federal deadline.

Families who use the centers will receive a letter outlining the process.

