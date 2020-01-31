



– There were multiple arrests at Grand Central after protesters gathered there Friday night.

The protesters then left and headed out onto 42nd Street and marched to nearby Bryant Park.

The demonstration is organized by a group that called for a mass sabotage of the MTA.

It’s led by an anti-police group that wants free subway rides and no officers patrolling the trains.

NYPD barricades were set up outside Grand Central. Inside there’s a large police presence, including K-9s, detectives and dozens of officers ready to make sure tonight’s demonstration remains peaceful. NYPD officers are swarming the station, guarding turnstiles.

Three masked members of the protest group are seen in a Twitter video encouraging people to skip fares, damage turnstiles, and engage in a mass sabotage of the MTA, pointing followers toward a demonstration at Grand Central.

A woman named Brandy says she held a turnstile open for half an hour today, helping people evade the fare.

“We pay for the metro with our taxes. Why are we being charged then hounded if we don’t pay? And of course, it’s disproportionately brown and black people being hounded and arrested,” Brandy said.

Members of the group can be seen squirting paint on the OMNY readers, hanging banners inside the Oculus station, and pouring super glue inside the turnstiles at 72nd Street and Central Park West. At the same station, there was anti-police graffiti splashed across the wall.

“No violence towards officers. That’s pushing the line. Gluing the machines shut, maybe,” said Midtown resident Chris Miseo.

The NYPD says it knew about the planned protest and has increased patrols today at subway stations across the five boroughs.

This morning, a group of individuals vandalized subway stations. We believe the same individuals will attempt to disrupt the evening commute in the subway by causing disorder, endangering commuters – and even attempting to physically assault our officers.

"This morning, a group of individuals vandalized subway stations. We believe the same individuals awill attempt to disrupt the evening commute by causing disorder, endangering commuters – and even attempting to physically assault our officers. IT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED," NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan said on Twitter.

“While the NYPD will always protect people’s right to protest, we will not accept illegal behavior that threatens the safety of others. Those who break the law will be arrested,” Monahan said in an accompanying video message.

The Police Benevolent Association warned New Yorkers to pay close attention, calling this “an end of all policing and destruction of public order.”

Many people CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke with say society would be chaos without police on the ground.

“The police are here to help us. You can’t have criminals roaming around with weapons, so we actually need people like police to prevent worse things from happening,” said Lower East Side resident Irwin Meza.

“This demonstration activity follows the dangerous pattern of previous activities that have resulted in vandalization and defacement of MTA property – clearly violating laws. Those actions divert valuable time, money and resources away from investments in transit services that get New Yorkers to their jobs, schools, doctors and other places they need to go. The MTA has zero tolerance for any actions that threaten the safety of the public and our employees, and impede service for millions of customers. We are monitoring conditions as we cooperate with the NYPD and MTA PD to maintain service while ensuring everyone’s safety,” MTA Chief Security Officer Patrick Warren said.

Today’s anti-police demonstration is part of a worldwide protest, with similar scenes playing out in Montreal and other cities.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries to the NYPD.