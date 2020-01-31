



Over the past six months, the panel of City Council members, academics and union representatives has met every other week to discuss the struggling industry.

Their 77-page report says it’s in a state of crisis and needs immediate action. So the group is sharing its recommendations for city, state and federal government officials to help drivers survive.

Many are deep in debt as they try to pay off their medallions, as values are declining with the rise of ride share companies.

“I bought my medallion when I was 30 years old. That was all my fortune,” medallion owner Dorothy Leconte told CBS2. “Thirty three years driving a cab, and I turn to poverty… I only got $15 in my pocket.”

WEB EXTRA: Read the full Taxi Medallion Task Force report

The task force says the city should develop a public-private entity that would buy out loans from medallion owners, refinance them at market value with fair interest rates, and ensure they have free legal and financial advice.

The report also encourages new or improved apps to compete with Uber and Lyft, allowing people to order yellow cabs from their smartphones and share rides.

The panel adds surge pricing should be instituted, so drivers can make more money during rush hour.

There are also calls for stronger taxi and limo enforcement when it comes to illegal street hails.

Meanwhile, Congressman Gregory Meeks introduced a bill earlier this month that would guarantee taxi medallion owners would not be taxed for any debt forgiveness.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office previously said the city will be reviewing all of these recommendations.