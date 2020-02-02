



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Ralph and Gordon.

Ralph is a 2-year-old, housebroken, 30 pound basenji mix who was originally from Brazil. Ralph is a quiet dog and shy when he first meets someone, but once Ralph knows you, he is very loving and loyal. Ralph enjoys nice long walks, training, and playing with other dogs.

Gordon is a 2-year-old dachshund/shih tzu/poodle mix whose hair does not shed. Gordon is quiet and shy when he first meets people, but once he knows you he is very loving, sweet, funny and playful. Gordon loves playing with other small dogs and would make a good companion for another dog.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We’re pleased to say 1-year-old shih tzu/dachshund mix, Robbie Fairchild, was adopted by two dancers Danielle and Daniel, and will join their their 9-year-old toy poodle Gatsby.

Well, the real Robbie Fairchild saw the Furry Friend Finder segment and posted it on his Instagram. That’s how his friends and fellow dancers, Danielle and Daniel, found out about the pup in need of a new home.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.