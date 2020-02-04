



“We’re relieved to hear that the person in question does not have the novel coronavirus,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I can’t say this enough: If you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately.”

So far, the deadly coronavirus has killed at least 425 people, with the Philippines reporting the only death outside of China.

“The first person who met the criteria to have samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was found not to have the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The response and care the patient received reflects how well the systems we have in place are working. We want to thank everyone for all they did, and we will keep New Yorkers informed as the situation develops.”

Test results for the remaining New York cases are expected to take two days. The remaining New York City patients awaiting test results are being treated at New York Presbyterian and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Watch: Dr. Max Gomez On Coronavirus Concerns

There have been no confirmed cases in the city, but the deadly coronavirus has infected 11 in the U.S. and more than 17,000 around the world.

Strict new travel restrictions took effect across the country Sunday, requiring anyone arriving from mainland China, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, to undergo additional screening at one of 11 airports, including Newark and JFK. Non-American citizens who recently were in China may be denied entry.