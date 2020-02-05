Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A robbery suspect was caught on camera snatching money from a woman’s hand as she withdrew cash from an ATM.
It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on January 26 inside a deli on Beach Avenue in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows the suspect lunge at the 34-year-old woman. She resists and there’s a bit of a struggle, but the man was able to make off with $30.
The video also shows another man step in and exchange some words with the suspect before he got away.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.