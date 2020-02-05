Comments
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple pedestrians were struck in Hoboken, New Jersey, after an accident involving two vehicles on Wednesday.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene at Clinton Street and Third Street.
One of the cars jumped a curb, almost hitting a building.
There are 4 people reportedly injured, none fatal, all are currently being evaluated at a local hospital.
NJ Transit bus Travelers should use alternate routes from Clinton St. HPD officers will remain on scene. @CityofHoboken @KenFerrante
— Hoboken Police (@HobokenPD) February 5, 2020
At least four people were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.