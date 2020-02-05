CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple pedestrians were struck in Hoboken, New Jersey, after an accident involving two vehicles on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at Clinton Street and Third Street.

One of the cars jumped a curb, almost hitting a building.

At least four people were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

