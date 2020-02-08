Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was shot in the Bronx on Saturday evening, sources tell CBS2.
The NYPD tweeted that there was a police-involved shooting just before 8:50 p.m.
It happened near East 163rd Street and Barretto Avenue in Longwood.
ADVISORY: Avoid the area of East 163 St & Barretto Ave in the Bronx due to a police involved shooting. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/7e4BoJJmsx
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2020
Further details have not yet been released, but sources say the officer was ambushed.
Sources also say the officer was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for the latest on this developing story.