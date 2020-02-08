CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was shot in the Bronx on Saturday evening, sources tell CBS2.

The NYPD tweeted that there was a police-involved shooting just before 8:50 p.m.

It happened near East 163rd Street and Barretto Avenue in Longwood.

Further details have not yet been released, but sources say the officer was ambushed.

Sources also say the officer was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

