CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bayonna, coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey


BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is scheduled to finally set sail for the Bahamas Monday afternoon.

The Anthem of the Seas has been docked since Friday.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222

Twenty seven passengers who recently traveled from China were screened for the virus. Four were hospitalized, but tested negative.

Crews cleaned the ship as an added precaution.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the Tri-State Area.

The virus has killed more than 900 people in China and infected more than 40,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply