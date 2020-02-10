BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is scheduled to finally set sail for the Bahamas Monday afternoon.
The Anthem of the Seas has been docked since Friday.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
Twenty seven passengers who recently traveled from China were screened for the virus. Four were hospitalized, but tested negative.
Crews cleaned the ship as an added precaution.
All four passengers from the cruise ship docked in Bayonne tested negative for novel coronavirus. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low.
For more information on novel coronavirus visit: https://t.co/XoWMvzv6Rv pic.twitter.com/iEVHJaskpR
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 9, 2020
There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the Tri-State Area.
The virus has killed more than 900 people in China and infected more than 40,000.