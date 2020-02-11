Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In Jersey City, emergency crews worked for several hours to get a power plant fire under control.
The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the former PSE&G generating station on Duffield Avenue.
The plant is currently being demolished.
Firefighters say crews were doing test cuts in an area containing a power-generating turbine when the titanium turbine ignited.
“Titanium melts at about 3,000 degrees,” Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill said. “It’s extremely difficult to put out. We initially tried to put foam on it with water and we had some violent reactions to it.”
Firefighters worked to keep the area cool with water.
Flames were under control by 3:30 p.m.
There were no reports of any injuries.