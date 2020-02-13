NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City officials showed support on Thursday for Asian-American-owned businesses amid the coronavirus concerns.
Mayor Bill de Blasio met with business owners in Flushing, Queens.
He says many businesses and restaurants in Flushing, Chinatown and Sunset Park are suffering because some customers are afraid of the coronavirus.
There are no confirmed cases in New York City.
The mayor is reminding everyone that the risk of infection to New Yorkers is low.
Meanwhile, the CDC says the 15th patient in the United States is quarantined in Texas after being evacuated from China.
Chinese health officials changed their diagnosis method and now confirm more than 15,000 new cases, pushing the total past 60,000.
More than 250 new deaths were also reported, raising the death toll above 1,300.