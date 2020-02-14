NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments Friday.
The defense wrapped up its case Thursday.
Lead attorney Donna Rotunno urged jurors to “use your New York City common sense,” arguing that the DA failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Web Extra: Read the indictment against Weinstein (pdf)
Rotunno again displayed emails that showed requests for plane tickets, help with jobs, party tickets and other seemingly loving notes.
They were sent from some of the accusers to Weinstein after the alleged attacks.
Rotunno compared their notes to a victim emailing a kidnapper saying “thanks for the vacation.”
Gloria Allred represents several of the accusers.
“Defense is trying to plant doubt. That’s all they’re trying to do,” Allred said.
Weinstein maintains all sexual encounters were consensual.
He faces life in prison if convicted.