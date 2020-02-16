Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD arrested several protesters for blocking traffic in Midtown on Sunday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD arrested several protesters for blocking traffic in Midtown on Sunday.
The protesters were voicing their opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Several of them locked arms to block traffic on 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, and then sat down on the crosswalk.
Police said 30 people were arrested and charged with misconduct.
MORE: Nearly 100 Anti-ICE Protesters Arrested After Shutting Down West Side Highway
The protest was organized by the same group that shut down traffic near Trump Tower in September, leading to dozens of arrests.