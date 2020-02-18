NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.
The former New York City mayor’s campaign made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the latest poll results show him with 19% support nationwide. That puts him ahead of all other candidates, except Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who leads the poll with 31%
“Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country,” Bloomberg’s campaign said in a statement. “The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process.”
So far, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have also qualified to take the stage.
The ninth debate will get underway at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas.
