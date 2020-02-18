Comments
NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Supporters of the Second Amendment are targeting Rockland County for a lawsuit.
They claim too many applications for concealed carry permits are denied for arbitrary and unfair reasons.
They plan to sue the county and the judges who review the concealed carry applications.
“The Second Amendment is regularly under attack, unfortunately, and the regime in the county where the judges can arbitrarily just decide what privileges you can and cannot have, which is against some Supreme Court cases in the last couple of decades,” said gun rights advocate Erik Melanson.
Rockland County says its involvement is limited to taking applications and passing them on to judges.
A spokesman for the State Judiciary says he can’t comment on pending litigation.