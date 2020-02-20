



— New video has been released from last year’s deadly shootout in Jersey City

In footage just released Thursday, we now have a glimpse of what officers faced the day of a deadly shootout at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City in December.

Body camera video shows one officer’s point of view as he aims his gun out of a school window towards the suspects in the market across the street.

“I think he’s down. I’ve got a gun on the ground. Nope, he’s still moving. Behind the wood,” the officer can be heard saying.

The officer then changes positions inside the school, running past a set of lockers and through a classroom filled with desks.

At one point, he clarifies his position inside the school, telling dispatchers he is the one firing from the second-floor window.

“It’s an officer. That’s friendly inside of Sacred Heart. I said again, friendly blue,” he says.

The rampage left three civilians dead inside the store, but the crime spree started at Bayview Cemetery where the suspects, David Anderson and Francine Graham, gunned down Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals.

From there, they drove a stolen U-Haul towards the kosher store in an apparent anti-Semitic attack.

More video released Thursday shows the moment the suspects pulled up, parked and stormed towards the store with rifles in hand and began shooting.

Bystanders can be seen running away and eventually armored police vehicles pull up to the scene.

As officers closed in, they took positions on all sides, including a post in the school building across the street.

Police eventually battered down the storefront with an armored vehicle and found the two suspects dead inside along with the three civilians.