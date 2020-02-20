CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Slashing, Subway, subway slashing


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was slashed in the face in Manhattan Thursday morning.

It happened at the 6 train station at Park Avenue and 33rd Street at 6:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was slashed in the cheek.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s wearing jeans and a black jacket, got away on an uptown 6 train.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply