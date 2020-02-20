Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was slashed in the face in Manhattan Thursday morning.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was slashed in the face in Manhattan Thursday morning.
It happened at the 6 train station at Park Avenue and 33rd Street at 6:30 a.m.
Police say the victim was slashed in the cheek.
The suspect, described as a man in his 20s wearing jeans and a black jacket, got away on an uptown 6 train.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.
It’s not clear what led up to the incident.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.