NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY is mourning the loss of another firefighter who died of a 9/11-related cancer.
Firefighter Daniel Foley of New Rochelle passed away Saturday at the age of 46 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He joined the FDNY in 1998 and was with Rescue Company 3 in the Bronx.
Web Extra: FDNY Rescue Company 3 Remembers Late Firefighter Daniel Foley:
Foley spent months at ground zero searching for victims, including his firefighter brother, Thomas Foley, who died on 9/11.
In the years since the attacks, Daniel Foley joined the fight for health benefits for those suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.
“Danny was first and foremost a great fireman, but he was a great man before that, and a great father and a great husband to his wife, Carrie, and their five loving children that he leaves behind,” said Lt. Mickey Conboy of Rescue Company 3.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Daniel Foley dedicated his life to rescuing others and will never be forgotten.