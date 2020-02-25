NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New York City Housing Authority residents said Tuesday the city is failing them, because they don’t have clean water to drink or to use for bathing.
Many living in the Taft Houses complex in East Harlem told CBS2’s John Dias the rain that was falling was ironic. Mother Nature was able to get them water, but the city couldn’t.
Plumbers and NYCHA crews were on the scene, many assisting residents, while others worked to repair a broken water line and restore services.
Taft Houses residents told CBS2 they’ve been dealing with this issue since the weekend. In order to get water, they have needed to fill up buckets from fire hydrants and water from tanks on Emergency Services vehicles.
NYCHA officials said crews were working to complete repairs in at least three buildings Tuesday after a water main break impacted heat, water, and hot water over the weekend. Just when all services were restored hours earlier, a different break happened. So the residents went back to square one.
“Basically, no water, which is inhumane,” resident Irene Hernandez said. “You just need basic water to flush the toilets and take a bath. It was the whole development on Sunday,
Monday, half the development, and yesterday water came back and then shut off, because one of the pipes broke that was connected to the pipe they fixed.”
There was no word on when the most recent water main break would be fixed and services restored.