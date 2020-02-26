Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Forget the private jets and the stretch limos.
The biggest boy band on earth got the ride of their lives through Los Angeles.
BTS sang a little Bruno Mars and Cardi B while doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
The South Korean singers belted out some of their tunes and some covers before joining Corden at his weekly dance class, where the boys first learned the same routine as the class, and then taught them one of their own.
The group’s main rapper and main translator RM revealed to Corden how he learned English: He watched Friends nonstop, first with subtitles and then without.