



— A vicious brawl at a house party in Westchester County was caught on camera.

Police are investigating at the parents of one teenager speak out, hoping someone will come forward.

Cell phone videos capture brutality outside a house party full of teenagers in Rye.

It was a Saturday night, the day after Valentine’s Day. “No love here” says anyone who sees it.

“It’s really sort of a mob rule type of thing,” one man said.

Witnesses to the caught-on-camera crime, where six to eight young people ganged up on a single victim, are slow coming forward.

That’s what Marie-Louise and James Mullally say the cops told them. They’re on a mission to solve this for their son.

“Our son was assaulted,” Marie-Louise Mullally told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “They punched him relentlessly and basically knocked him unconscious.”

They say their son was at a different teen’s house, talking to a group of uninvited guests, wanting them to leave.

Then he was dragged outside.

They say their boy, who is a senior at Rye High School and a golf enthusiast, is now healing.

But they say the attack was tough on him mentally, especially with videos circulating so quickly online.

“The psychological damage, the bullying that’s going on, throwing this all over social media like you’re proud of it,” James Mullally said.

A Rye Police spokesman said no one from the department would go on camera to talk about the case but emphasized that the investigation is very active and arrests are expected.

“He’s in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s one of the few standing up to this crowd of predators at the front door of this kid’s house,” James Mullally said.

“Look at that video. What if it was your son?” Marie-Louise Mullally said.

These parents say they’ll keep up the pressure on reluctant witnesses, and police if they have to, in the hopes this does not happen to anyone else’s kids.

The parents say they learned the suspects at the party were not from Rye, but from the neighboring town of Harrison.