NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 7-year-old boy has died after being stuck by a car with his mother this morning in Brooklyn.

They were hit around 8:15 a.m. near Pennsylvania and Blake avenues in East New York.

Both the boy and his 39-year-old mother were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The car that struck them remained at the scene.

The deadly crash comes just days after a 10-year-old girl was killed by a school bus in the same neighborhood.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Comments
  1. Terry M says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:26 am

    I hope they completely recover.

    Please make sure that the cars are yielding to you.
    I see some walking in frot of a moving car while never looking if it is yielding.

