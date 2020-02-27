Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 7-year-old boy has died after being stuck by a car with his mother this morning in Brooklyn.
They were hit around 8:15 a.m. near Pennsylvania and Blake avenues in East New York.
Both the boy and his 39-year-old mother were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The car that struck them remained at the scene.
The deadly crash comes just days after a 10-year-old girl was killed by a school bus in the same neighborhood.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
I hope they completely recover.
Please make sure that the cars are yielding to you.
I see some walking in frot of a moving car while never looking if it is yielding.