NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a renewed statewide push for safer streets following a series of deadly accidents in New York City.
State Sen. Andrew Gounardes unveiled a new package of proposed street safety reforms at an event in Bayside, Queens.
It includes a DMV database rating system on how safe cars are for pedestrians and cyclists.
Just this week, there have been six pedestrian deaths in the city, including two children.
The group Transportation Alternatives says 22 pedestrians have been killed in the city so far this year.