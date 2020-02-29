Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This weekend, the New York Rangers are going to be holding the first annual Junior Rangers Cup.
On Saturday, 48 youth teams from across the tri-state area will compete at rinks in Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Twelve teams will advance to the championship round, which will be held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday after the Rangers’ game against the Flyers.
All of the players are ages 8 and under.
Since September, 74,000 kids have participated in Junior Rangers programming, including the recently added Junior Rangers Girls Hockey program.
For more information, visit nhl.com/rangers/community/junior-rangers-cup.