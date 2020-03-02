Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is expanding OMNY, their new, contact-less pay system.
By the end of the month, the system will be available on all Manhattan local buses and at more than 200 subway stations.
OMNY is currently available on all MTA buses on Staten Island.
The system hit a major milestone last week, racking up 10 million taps.
The MTA says the system, which it rolled out last year, will replace the Metrocard by 2023.