NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly attacked an MTA bus driver this week in the Bronx.
The assault happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Boyton and Westchester avenues in the Soundview section.
Police said the 54-year-old driver exited his Bx 27 bus to check on a school bus that was blocking the road.
The suspects allegedly engaged him in conversation, then punched him multiple times.
The victim suffered swelling to his right eye and forehead and a bruised knee. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.